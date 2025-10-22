Dodgers stick with Snell and Yamamoto to open World Series against Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell walks back to the dugout after the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 13, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Blake Snell will start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will follow in Game 2 for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, as they both have produced a dominant performance in the National League Championship Series, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Wednesday.

Both pitchers, who combined for 21 innings pitched in the postseason with just two runs allowed, received honour from Roberts.

In Game 1 of the NLCS against Milwaukee, Snell, who inked a big five-year, $182 million contract this offseason, wowed with a 0.86 ERA and an eight-inning shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

In Game 2, Yamamoto came back with a complete-game performance, giving up just one run on three hits.

Dodgers manager Roberts expressed satisfaction with the pair, saying he will go with the same rotation.

"I think we're going to run the same rotation back, I think for sure for the first two," Roberts said.

Both Snell and Yamamoto will face the challenge of pitching on the road again, this time in Toronto against a potent Blue Jays lineup.

Back home, the Dodgers have power right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani ready for Games 3 and 4.

While the Dodgers’ bullpen has been a relative weakness, the return of southpaw Tanner Scott could provide a crucial boost.

It is pertinent to mention that Scott, sidelined by emergency surgery, had 23 saves but struggled with a 4.74 ERA. Roberts is cautiously optimistic about Scott’s progress as the team waits for the doctors’ final green light.