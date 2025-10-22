Jofra Archer set to miss first ODI against New Zealand; here's why

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will sit out the opening ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui as the team ramps up its preparations for the upcoming Ashes series.

Archer made a remarkable return to Test cricket this summer after over four years on the sidelines due to injury.

His absence from the ODI is not injury-related; rather, England are carefully managing the workload of one of their key players to ensure he is fully fit for the Ashes.

Having already been rested from the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, Archer will arrive in New Zealand on Thursday alongside fellow pacers Mark Wood and Josh Tongue.

The trio will begin focused conditioning ahead of the Perth Test in just over four weeks.

England have faced some scrutiny for scheduling only a single warm-up match before the Ashes, against the England Lions in Perth a week prior to the first Test.

However, the management has been meticulous with the fast bowlers’ preparation. The entire Test fast-bowling group, including Ben Stokes, is set to join the Lions from November 2, a full week before the rest of the squad.

Of the seven pacers in England’s Ashes squad, only Brydon Carse and Archer are involved in the white-ball series against New Zealand.

Gus Atkinson has been training with the squad for nearly a week, while Wood and Tongue will join him for individualised preparations.

Rob Key, England’s managing director, commented in September on the team’s fast-bowling group: “We’ve worked so hard to get to this point. Wood’s final steps towards full fitness pending, we’re close to having a full bill of health. It’s the last little step, and we want to get this right so every option is available for the first Test in Perth.”

Among England’s pacers, only Matthew Potts will miss time in New Zealand before the Lions camp, having been committed to Durham’s final County Championship matches in September.

Stokes, meanwhile, is expected to spend time with family before joining the group.

Archer’s absence from Mount Maunganui also spares him a return to the venue where he first experienced significant injury issues.

In only his fifth Test for England, Archer bowled 42 overs in a single innings against New Zealand, a workload rivaled by few in England’s history.

He reported elbow pain shortly afterward. The same match in 2019 also saw Archer subjected to racial abuse from a spectator, who was subsequently banned from cricket venues for two years.

England broke from tradition by withholding their XI announcement ahead of the third and final T20I at Eden Park.

The damp conditions in Auckland, combined with the short straight boundaries of the iconic rugby stadium, have created uncertainty over the balance of the side.

The team may opt for an extra seamer instead of two specialist spinners, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid.

“It can sometimes be a bit mickey mouse at Eden Park,” Black Caps wicketkeeper Tim Seifert said. “250 can be a par score. It’ll be interesting to see what the wicket plays like, and we’ve just got to adapt to whatever we play on.”