Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters after injury setback

Serbia's Novak Djokovic rests during a break in his Shanghai Masters' round of 16 match against Spain's Jaume Munar at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 7, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s Rolex Paris Masters after showing signs of physical discomfort during a recent exhibition match, the ATP confirmed.

The 38-year-old Serbian announced his decisions on social media, expressing disappointment at missing one of his most successful tournaments.

“Dear Paris, unfortunately, I will not compete at this year’s Rolex Paris Masters,” Djokovic posted on X.

“I have amazing memories and great success over the years, especially being able to conquer the title seven times. Hope to see you next year. Merci.”

Djokovic appeared to be in trouble with a left leg injury during his Six Kings match against Taylor Fritz in Saudi Arabia, retiring after losing a 75-minute first set.

Djokovic's withdrawal follows a series of fitness concerns in recent weeks, including visible fatigue during the Shanghai Masters, where he was beaten by Valentin Vacherot.

The world no.1 has featured in only eight ATP Tour events outside the four Grand Slams this season, reaching the semi-finals at all majors, the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.

Tournament organisers confirmed that Djokovic will be replaced in the Paris draw by a reserve player. His latest setbacks also cast uncertainty over his participation in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, which begin next month.

Djokovic has already qualified for the ATP Finals for a record-equalling 18th time, with the year-end tournament taking place in Turin, Italy, from November 9.