Jude McAtamney released by New York Giants after missing kicks

An undated picture of New York Giants kicker Jude McAtamney. — Instagram/judemcatamney

EAST RUTHERFORD: The New York Giants have released kicker Jude McAtamney on Tuesday as he missed two important kicks in their 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in the National Football League (NFL) match on Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Derry, Northern Ireland, has played four games for the Giants this season and got the chance when regular kicker Graham Gano was injured.

McAtamney started well after being called up from the practice squad. He kicked perfectly in his first game, helping the Giants beat the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers 21-18. He also played next week against the New Orleans Saints, though the team lost.

Because NFL rules only allow a player to be called up from the practice squad three times, McAtamney had to be signed to the full 53-man squad to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10.

He made four out of five kicks in that game as the Giants beat the Eagles 34-17.

However, his performance against the Broncos was costly. He missed two kicks, and the Giants gave up 33 points in the final quarter, losing by just one point.

Although McAtamney has now been released, his NFL journey might not be over. As part of the league’s International Player Pathway programme, he could return to the Giants’ practice squad under special rules.

Before moving to the United States, McAtamney played Gaelic football and helped Derry win an Ulster Under-20 title in 2020. He later moved to the U.S. to play college football at Rutgers University.

In November, he made history as the first Irish-born kicker to play in an NFL game since 1985.