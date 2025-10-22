Irfan Pathan picks India's playing XI for second Australia ODI

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan attends the 2nd edition of MAMI on April 15, 2025 in Mumbai, India. - AFP

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has suggested that the Men in Blue consider bringing Kuldeep Yadav back into the playing XI for the second ODI against Australia.

India had chosen not to include a specialist spinner in the first ODI, relying instead on all-rounders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel to handle the spin-bowling duties.

Sundar scored a run-a-ball 10 and picked up one wicket in his two overs, while Harshit Rana conceded 27 runs in his four-over spell.

According to Pathan, Kuldeep could be included either by replacing Washington Sundar, in which case he would bat at No. 8 and Harshit Rana at No. 9, or by dropping one of India’s three pacers—Rana, Arshdeep Singh, or Mohammed Siraj—to make room for Kuldeep, who would then bat at No. 9.

Pathan explained in a video on his YouTube channel that in either scenario, India would maintain a strong batting lineup up to No. 8.

Kuldeep Yadav has been in scintillating form, earning the Player of the Tournament award in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 and following it up with the Player of the Series award in the two Tests against the West Indies at home.

The left-arm wrist spinner has previously played three ODIs against Australia on their soil, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 5.90.

Apart from suggesting the inclusion of Kuldeep, Pathan did not recommend any other changes to India’s lineup for the second ODI, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 23, at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

Irfan Pathan's India playing XI for second ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.