Joshua Pacio set for flyweight debut against Yuya Wakamatsu

An undated photo of Filipino MMA star Joshua Pacio. — Instagram/joshuapacio

TOKYO: Filipino MMA star Joshua Pacio is set to make his flyweight debut at 135 pounds against reigning ONE flyweight world champion Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173 on November 16 in Japan.

The 29-year-old fighter from Baguio City recognised that transitioning into a new division would necessitate a distinct approach to training, particularly in developing strength and power.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio shared that his goal is to become the first Filipino to capture the ONE title in two divisions.

He also revealed that he now feels healthier and is recovering faster thanks to improved nutrition.

"I feel like I'm recovering much faster because I have more nutrients in my body. I'm eating a lot more. My strength and conditioning approach was a bit different. We really focused on building raw power for this move," Pacio explained.

Although competing closer to his natural weight feels comfortable, Pacio admitted he still needs to increase his strength to handle the tougher competition in the flyweight division.

While adjusting his diet was the easy part, the real challenge was finding the right balance between power and speed.

He acknowledged the challenge ahead, recognising Wakamatsu as one of the division’s most explosive athletes. To beat ‘little Piranha’, Pacio said he must be in the best physical shape of his career.

Pacio also revealed that he approached the weight jump cautiously, not wanting to lose the trademark speed and agility that made him dominant in the strawweight division.

"I didn't exactly bulk up too much, but I can assure you I've gotten physically stronger to be ready for this weight class," he stated.