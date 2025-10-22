Ponting highlights Australia’s tough Ashes selection dilemmas ahead of Perth Test

Ricky Ponting looks on ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium on November 07, 2023 in Mumbai, India. - ICC

ICC Hall of Famer and former captain Ricky Ponting has highlighted the challenging selection dilemmas facing Australia ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, while also analysing what England must do to remain competitive.

The cricketing spotlight turns to Australia from November 21 as the five-match Ashes series between the historic rivals begins, a contest that will also influence the ICC World Test Championship standings for the current cycle.

Australia enters the series as favourites, having remained unbeaten at home since 2011 and retained the Ashes urn since 2018. However, England arrives in confident spirits after drawing their most recent home series against the Aussies in 2023.

Speaking to host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting dissected the critical selection decisions Australia must make ahead of the first Test in Perth.

A key talking point is the composition of the top order and whether young opener Sam Konstas will retain his spot despite a mixed start to his international career.

Ponting believes the toughest call is whether to back Konstas or recall experienced right-hander Marnus Labuschagne to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the batting order.

"We are in an interesting phase with selection discussions for the first Test," Ponting said.

"Cricket Australia planned four Sheffield Shield games leading into this Test. Some players have shone, while others haven’t yet capitalised on their opportunities. Konstas played the last series in the West Indies but hasn’t fully settled into form. Marnus, on the other hand, has shown signs of returning to his best, scoring four centuries in his last six innings. If he continues this way, he could easily be back in the XI as an opener."

All-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster are also under consideration, contingent on fitness.

Green has pulled out of the recent ODI series against India due to stiffness, while Webster has battled an ankle issue but has proved valuable for his batting, bowling, and fielding contributions.

"If Green is fully fit and able to bowl in Perth, it could influence the batting order," Ponting explained. "Regardless, I think Webster has earned his place. Then it comes down to whether the selectors back Konstas’ youth or Marnus’ experience at the top."

With Australian captain Pat Cummins’ availability for the first Test uncertain due to a back injury, Ponting believes England could seize an early advantage.

"England will be well-prepared and have a competitive team," Ponting said. "They play aggressively because they know that’s what it takes to win in Australia. Historically, they’ve won only four Tests here this century, so they’ll need to defy history."

Ponting also noted the mental challenge facing England veteran Joe Root, who has yet to score a Test century on Australian soil.

"Root’s game is in top form, but the mental hurdle of never having made a century here could play on him. I think he has a real chance to finally get that hundred this series."

The Ashes build-up has seen plenty of banter, including comments from David Warner and Stuart Broad. Ponting, however, believes all the pre-series chatter will fade once the first ball is bowled.

"Ashes cricket is never 'just another game.' There’s more media scrutiny, more pressure, and more spotlight. Selection debates have dominated discussion for months—unusually so. At this point, I could probably pick England’s team for Perth, but Australia’s lineup is still up in the air."

The first Ashes Test kicks off in Perth on November 21, with both sides looking to set the tone for a series steeped in history, rivalry, and high expectations.