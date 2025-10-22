Mourinho hails Gordon after Newcastle’s Champions League success

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho during a press conference at St James' Park in Newcastle on October 20, 2025. — Reuters

Jose Mourinho has praised Anthony Gordon after Newcastle United’s dominant 3-0 Champions League win over Benfica at St. James’ Park on Tuesday, as Newcastle secured back-to-back victories.

The Benfica manager admitted his team ‘could not compete’ with Newcastle's pace and integrity and personally congratulated Gordon on the pitch after full-time, a gesture that highlighted his respect for the winger’s performance.

“We could not compete with their horsepower. We lost being compact and were exposed,” Mourinho said.

Gordon gave Newcastle the lead early in the match and then set up Harvey Barnes, a substitute, who scored twice in the second half to complete the victory. The outcome was Newcastle's first consecutive Champions League triumphs since the 2002–03 campaign.

Benfica, on the other hand, remains without a point in the group stage after earlier defeats to Chelsea and Qarabag FK.

Mourinho admitted that the second goal was a ‘killer psychologically’, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback as their winger's pace and power are unmatchable.

“Their second goal was a killer, psychologically. Their wingers have pace and power – and they have four of them,” he added.

The 24-year-old impact was also praised by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who described him as ‘outstanding, dynamic, aggressive and positive’.

“Anthony was outstanding; he looked like a real threat all game. He was dynamic, very aggressive, and positive,” Howe highlighted.

With the win, Newcastle has moved into a strong position in its group and will look to continue its winning streak in the next Champions League fixture. Gordan now has four goals in the tournament.