Pakistani cricketer Aamir Jamal mourns loss of newborn baby

Pakistani all-rounder Aamir Jamal has shared the devastating news of his newborn daughter’s passing, leaving the cricket community and fans deeply saddened.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Jamal posted an emotional picture of himself holding his baby’s tiny hand, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“From Allah, to Allah. I couldn’t hold you longer, my lil angel. Baba & Mama will miss you. May you stay in higher ranks in Heaven.”

The post quickly went viral, with thousands of fans and sports personalities offering condolences and prayers for the grieving parents.

Messages of support poured in from across the country, including from former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir, who expressed her sympathy and prayed for strength and patience for Jamal and his wife.

Inna lillahe waina elehe rajeon,

So sorry for your loss. May Allah give you and your wife strength to bear the loss — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) October 22, 2025

Fans also took to social media to send heartfelt prayers, describing the loss as “unimaginable” and “deeply tragic,” while urging others to respect the family’s privacy during this painful time.

On the cricketing front, the right-arm pacer has represented Pakistan in eight Tests, three ODIs, and six T20Is, taking 21 wickets in the red-ball format and five wickets across white-ball cricket.

He has also claimed 99 wickets in 40 first-class matches and is currently representing Lahore Region Whites in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26.

Jamal last played for Pakistan in the two-match Test series against South Africa in January 2025.