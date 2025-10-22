PSG thrash Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League thriller

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammates on October 21, 2025. — Reuters

LEVERKUSEN: Paris Saint-Germain produced a breathtaking display to crush Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, securing their sixth consecutive win in the competition and moving to the top of the group with nine points from three matches.

The encounter was a rollercoaster, with both sides reduced to 10 men for nearly an hour. PSG struck first when Willian Pacho headed home at the far post in the seventh minute.

Leverkusen had a golden opportunity to equalise after earning a penalty, but Alejandro Grimaldo’s effort struck the post.

The game took a dramatic turn when Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich was shown a red card for elbowing Desire Doue in the 32nd minute.

Moments later, PSG were also reduced to 10 men as Illia Zabarnyi was sent off for a reckless challenge. Aleix Garcia converted the resulting penalty to make it 1-1, but PSG quickly regained control.

Desire Doue restored PSG’s lead and completed a first-half hat-trick, putting the visitors 4-1 ahead before the break. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another goal to deepen Leverkusen’s woes.

After halftime, Nuno Mendes extended PSG’s advantage to 5-1 before Garcia struck again for the home side. Ousmane Dembele, returning from injury, made an instant impact by scoring soon after coming on, while Vitinha capped off the emphatic victory in stoppage time.

Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted the defeat was hard to take, calling the seven-minute spell before halftime “decisive.” Meanwhile, PSG boss Luis Enrique praised his side’s composure and fighting spirit in what he described as “a tough away fixture.”

Leverkusen will travel to face Benfica next month, while PSG gear up for a high-stakes home clash against Bayern Munich.