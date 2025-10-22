Lawrence Okolie to headline major boxing event in Lagos this December

An undated picture of British heavyweight boxer Lawrence Okolie. — Instagram/ lawrenceokolie

LAGOS: British heavyweight boxer Lawrence Okolie is set to headline a major boxing event in Lagos this December, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The former cruiserweight and bridgerweight world champion will make his long-awaited return to his country of birth for the first time as a professional boxer.

Okolie’s opponent has yet to be announced for the event, which will be promoted by Queensberry’s Frank Warren in partnership with Amir Khan.

His homecoming comes amid a resurgence of boxing across Africa, with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom also staging a major card in Ghana on December 20. There is further speculation that Anthony Joshua could fight in either Ghana or Nigeria early next year.

Reflecting on his return, Okolie described the occasion as a defining moment for both himself and African boxing.

“Big-time boxing comes to Lagos. This will be a historic moment for Africa, my family, and my career. There’s been a lot of talk, but let’s see who really wants to dance. Detty December just got saucy,” Okolie said.

Now 32, the former WBO cruiserweight champion has successfully transitioned to the heavyweight division, boasting an impressive record of 22 wins and one defeat, including 16 knockouts.

Okolie last fought in July 2025, defeating Kevin Lerena by unanimous decision to retain his WBC Silver Heavyweight title.

Standing at 6’5” with an 82.5-inch reach, Okolie’s size and athleticism make him one of the most dangerous contenders in the heavyweight division.

After the announcement, Okolie expressed gratitude to his promoters and shared his excitement about inspiring young African fighters.

“Thanks to Frank [Warren], George [Warren], and Queensberry for making this happen for me,” he said.

“This event brings together explosive heavyweights and Nigeria’s rising stars. I’m proud to be part of a night that will inspire the next generation of African fighters.”

Promoter Frank Warren also highlighted the significance of staging a major boxing event in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has a proud boxing history, and we’re extremely pleased to bring this opportunity for two of our leading fighters,” Warren said.

“Queensberry is the home of the heavyweights, and we look forward to our guys doing the business in Lagos this December.”