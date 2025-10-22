Noman Ali closes in on Bumrah's top ICC ranking after securing second spot

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's spinner Noman Ali (left) and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali is closing in on Jasprit Bumrah’s top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings after soaring to second place, following his brilliant performance in the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa.

Noman jumped four places to reach a career-best 853 rating points, surpassing South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who dropped to fifth.a

India’s Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold the top position, while New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy occupies third place.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has also climbed up the ICC Test bowling rankings, moving three spots to reach 19th position with 661 points.

Spinner Sajid Khan retained his 21st spot, while Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah held their places at 27th and 34th, respectively.

Hasan Ali maintained his 42nd position, alongside Abrar Ahmed, who remains 48th. However, pacer Khurram Shahzad slipped two places to 66th, and Aamer Jamal dropped three spots to 74th.

Meanwhile, Mir Hamza and Salman Agha fell four and one places to 95th and 96th, respectively, while Zahid Mahmood also went down three places to 100th.

In the latest ICC Test batting rankings, Saud Shakeel slips one place to 13th with 727 points.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam make notable gains, with Rizwan climbing four spots to 16th and Babar rising two places to 22nd.

Salman Ali Agha jumps eight places to reach 30th, while Imam-ul-Haq retains his 44th position alongside skipper Shan Masood, who remains at 47th.

Opening batter Abdullah Shafique falls two places to 52nd, and Kamran Ghulam drops two spots to 78th. Aamer Jamal and Saim Ayub also move down one place each, sharing the 86th position.

England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook hold the top two spots, respectively, while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson sits third.