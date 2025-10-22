LaLiga cancels Barcelona-Villarreal match in Miami; here's why

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their third goal with Marc Casado on October 21, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: LaLiga has officially cancelled the planned regular-season match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF, which was scheduled for December 20 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, citing mounting opposition and logistical uncertainty, league officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision follows criticism from several players, protests from within the league, and a formal complaint from Real Madrid CF, which argued that staging a domestic fixture outside Spain would compromise the integrity of the competition.

The Miami clash was set to be the first official La Liga match ever played outside Europe.

“The event represented a historic and unparalleled opportunity for the internationalisation of Spanish football, but due to the uncertainty, it will not be possible to celebrate this occasion as planned,” La Liga said in an official statement.

The match’s promoter also confirmed the cancellation, citing organisational hurdles and a lack of final venue approvals.

“It would be irresponsible to begin selling tickets without a confirmed match in place. There is insufficient time to execute an event of this scale properly,” the company said.

Both clubs voiced disappointment at the outcome. Barcelona released a statement expressing regret over the lost opportunity to expand La Liga’s global presence.

“Barcelona regrets the missed opportunity to promote the competition’s image internationally. We are grateful for the support and affection from our fans and deeply regret that they will be deprived of witnessing an official match in the United States,” the club said.

Villarreal coach Marcelino García Toral criticised the timing of the announcement, calling it disrespectful to the club.

“It’s a lack of respect to the directors of this club to inform us of such a major decision while we were playing a Champions League game,” Marcelino said during a news conference.

The cancellation is viewed as a setback to La Liga’s global expansion strategy, but league officials maintain they remain committed to exploring international opportunities in the future.