‘I remain in debt’: Shehroze Kashif voices frustration over lack of government support

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif posed with the national flag on a mountain top. — X@Shehrozekashif2

ISLAMABAD: Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who has proudly hoisted the national flag atop all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, has once again expressed disappointment over the government’s unfulfilled promises of financial support.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the 22-year-old — the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 eight-thousanders — lamented that despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to honour its word.

"The government promised me a cash prize several times, but everyone has forgotten." Despite national recognition and being honoured with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz earlier this year, Kashif claims the financial rewards have yet to materialise.

Honoured to receive Pakistan's Hilal-e-Imtiaz 🏅 — 4 years of waiting and many promises still unfulfilled. The journey continues. #HilaleImtiaz #Pakistan





Kashif, who received national recognition and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz earlier this year, claimed that despite the accolades, no financial assistance has materialised.

“My government promised support, but all was forgotten. I sold my land, my car, and remain in debt from past expeditions. How can you do this to someone who raised Pakistan’s flag on all 14 eight-thousanders?” he said.

My government promised support, but all was forgotten. I sold my land, my car, and remain in debt from past expeditions. How can you do this to someone who raised Pakistan's flag on all 14 eight-thousanders?





Tagging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Kashif urged the authorities to take notice of his situation.

In an interview with Geo News, Kashif revealed that his passion for mountaineering has come at a heavy personal cost.

“I’ve spent nearly 40 million rupees to make my country proud,” he shared.

Kashif began his climbing journey at just 11 years old, scaling the 3,885-metre Makra Peak. He later became the youngest climber to conquer both Everest and K2, earning the nickname “Broad Boy” after summiting Broad Peak — his first 8,000-metre mountain.

However, his remarkable achievements have taken a toll on his health. Following a risky spinal operation, Kashif said he now struggles to walk.

“There are rods in my back now. I find it difficult to walk, and no one has even taken responsibility for my medical bills,” he said.

Expressing dismay, he questioned how someone who brought international recognition to Pakistan could be neglected.

“How can anyone treat a person like this, who has climbed all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres?” he asked, warning that if the situation persists, he might be forced to seek opportunities abroad.

This is not the first time Kashif has voiced frustration. In 2022, he had also complained about the lack of government backing despite setting multiple world records.

Reaching the summit of Mount Everest alone cost him around $60,000, yet years later, Kashif says the promises remain empty — and his toughest climb now seems to be for the recognition and support he deserves at home.