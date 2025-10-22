Arteta hails Gyokeres after brace in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres and Christian Norgaard celebrate after the match on October 21, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres after the Swedish striker netted twice in the Gunners’ dominant 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Arsenal signed Gyokeres from Sporting CP for £64 million ($85.9 million), and the forward repaid Arteta’s faith by ending his nine-game goal drought for both club and country.

His brace came in the second half, scoring Arsenal’s third and fourth goals to seal a comprehensive win at the Emirates Stadium.

Gyokeres looked visibly delighted when he was substituted late in the match, receiving a warm ovation from the home crowd.

Arteta lauded the 27-year-old’s resilience and contribution beyond just scoring goals.

“I think he deserved it because everything we’ve been seeing in terms of what he brings to the team — how much he helps in many areas — has been exceptional,” Arteta said.

“It was never about whether he could score; it was about keeping that belief in himself, staying emotionally strong, and enjoying his football. You could see how happy his teammates were for him.”

Gyokeres’s first goal came in somewhat fortuitous fashion, as his mishit strike deflected into the net, while his second was a well-taken finish after Gabriel nodded a corner into his path.

With this performance, Gyokeres not only silenced his critics but also strengthened his place as a key figure in Arteta’s attacking setup.