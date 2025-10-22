Oklahoma City Thunder edge past Houston Rockets in thrilling season opener

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander smiles during warm ups before a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Oct 9, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a stellar performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder began their NBA season with a thrilling 125-124 overtime victory against the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.

The game remained tight throughout, with Houston taking an early 30-27 lead in the first quarter. The Thunder responded in the second, adding 24 points to keep the contest neck-and-neck.

Both teams battled intensely in the second half, ending regulation time tied at 114-114 and pushing the game into overtime.

In the extra period, the Thunder edged past the Rockets by a single point, outscoring them 11-10 to seal a dramatic win.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge for Oklahoma City, scoring 35 points along with six assists and five rebounds in 47 minutes.

Chet Holmgren added strong support with 28 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes, while Isaiah Hartenstein chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Cason Wallace contributed 14 points in 42 minutes, with Aaron Wiggins adding 10 and Alex Caruso eight. Lu Dort played a crucial defensive role, recording six points and five rebounds in 45 minutes.

Despite Houston’s spirited performance, the Thunder’s composure and teamwork in the closing moments secured their victory.

With this win, Oklahoma City starts the season 1-0, while Houston falls to 0-1. The Thunder will next take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday.