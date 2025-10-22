Golden State Warriors defeat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent during the second half at Crypto.com Arena Oct 21, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Butler’s stellar performance powered the Golden State Warriors to a 119-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA season opener at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.



The Warriors started strong, taking the first quarter 28-22 and maintaining control throughout the game. They extended their lead in the middle quarters and sealed the win with a composed final-quarter display.

Butler led the scoring for Golden State with 31 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes, setting the tone for his team.

Stephen Curry added 23 points and four assists in 32 minutes, while Jonathan Kuminga contributed 17 points and nine rebounds.

Buddy Hield impressed off the bench with another 17 points, and Draymond Green, playing as center, chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Brandin Podziemski added seven points to the tally.

The Warriors’ cohesive play and solid defense limited the Lakers’ comeback attempts, keeping them behind after the opening quarter.

With this victory, the Warriors begin their campaign 1-0, while the Lakers drop to 0-1.

Golden State will next host the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center.