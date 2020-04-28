Photo: Screengrab from video

Test skipper Azhar Ali has put up his cricket memorabilia for auction in a bid to raise funds for those hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The top-order batsman took to Twitter to make the announcement where he revealed that he will be auctioning off a bat and a national jersey.

According to Azhar, the bat was for when he made a triple Test century during the day-night Test match against West Indies while the jersey was part of the 2017 Champions Trophy which included the signatures of all the squad members.

In the video message, the cricketer stated that the base price for the two items were Rs1m each.

"These two things were very close to my heart and I intended on keeping them with me but desperate times call for desperate measures," he said.

In a similar fashion fast bowler Rumman Raees put up his debut ODI cap, which he received during the Champions Trophy, along with his jersey, cricket bat and the two-starred Islamabad United shirt.

The auction had managed to raise almost Rs1m.

Azhar Ali puts up Champions Trophy jersey, Test bat for auction