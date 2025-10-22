Asif Afridi breaks 92-year-old Test record with debut five-wicket haul

Asif Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Asif Afridi made history on Wednesday by breaking a 92-year-old record after claiming a five-wicket haul on his Test debut during day three of the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Afridi surpassed England’s Charles Marriott, who had held the record since 1933 as the oldest cricketer to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

The Pakistani spinner achieved the feat at 38 years and 301 days, surpassing Marriott’s record of 37 years and 332 days.

Afridi’s memorable spell saw him dismiss Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne and Simon Harmer, marking a remarkable start to his Test career.

Only four players aged above 35 have ever taken a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Besides Afridi and Marriott, the list includes Hines Johnson of the West Indies, who achieved the feat against England in 1948 and D.W. Carr of England, who did so against Australia in 1909.

Afridi is the only player to accomplish the milestone after turning 38, while the other three did so after crossing 37.

Among Pakistani bowlers, Noman Ali took five wickets on debut at the age of 34 against South Africa in 2021, while Bilal Asif achieved the feat at 33.