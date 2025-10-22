Babar Azam holds Pakistan ahead despite Harmer’s triple strike

Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Babar Azam run between the wickets during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Simon Harmer’s three-wicket spell gave South Africa momentum, but Babar Azam’s fighting knock anchored Pakistan, who ended day three at 94-4 in 35 overs, holding a lead of 23 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan resumed their second innings on a disappointing note, losing opener Imam-ul-Haq early for nine to Harmer.

Harmer struck again, dismissing captain Shan Masood for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 16-2 after just six overs.

South Africa continued to apply pressure as Kagiso Rabada claimed the wicket of Abdullah Shafique, who managed six runs off 19 balls, putting the hosts further in trouble.

Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam joined forces to stabilize the innings, steadily building a crucial partnership that helped the team surpass the 50-run mark, reaching 55-3 in 18 overs.

However, the 44-run stand was broken when Harmer claimed his third wicket, dismissing Saud for 11 off 43 balls, which included one four.

Mohammad Rizwan came to the crease and scored runs, hitting a boundary to help the hosts go past the 71-run trail, giving Pakistan a lead against the Proteas.

The hosts will resume their batting on day four with Babar on 49 off 83 balls and Rizwan on 16 off 49.

In response to Pakistan's first-innings total of 333, South Africa posted 404 runs, thanks to outstanding contributions from Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada.

The Proteas' openers, Ryan Rickelton and captain Aiden Markram, looked to lay a solid foundation.

Runs flowed steadily, but the partnership was broken when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rickelton for 14 off 26 balls, leaving the visitors at 22-1 in 8.2 overs.

Markram then took charge, striking boundaries and keeping the scoreboard ticking to help South Africa reach 50 in the 20th over.

However, Sajid Khan ended his stay by removing Markram for 32 off 62 balls, breaking a 32-run stand with Tristan Stubbs.

Tony de Zorzi steadied the innings alongside Stubbs, adding 32 runs for the third wicket as tea approached.

In the final session before tea, both batters grew in confidence, putting Pakistan’s bowlers under pressure and regularly finding the boundary.

Stubbs and de Zorzi went on to score fifties, compiling a 100-run partnership for the third wicket, with South Africa reaching 166-2 in 57 overs.

Pakistan finally found relief when Asif Afridi broke the 113-run stand by dismissing de Zorzi for 55 off 93 balls, which included one four and two sixes.

In the same spell, Asif struck again to remove Dewald Brevis for a four-ball duck, leaving South Africa reeling at 171-4 in 59.3 overs.

Resuming at 185-4 in 65 overs, South Africa lost Kyle Verreynne early, who managed just 10 off 29 balls before falling to Asif — his third victim of the innings.

The set batter Tristan Stubbs was next to depart after a gritty 76 off 205 balls (six fours and one six), reducing the visitors to 204-6 in 73.4 overs.

Asif continued his red-hot form, completing a memorable five-wicket haul on debut by trapping Simon Harmer lbw for just two runs.

With wickets tumbling, Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen joined forces to rebuild the innings, putting together a steady 25-run stand.

However, Noman Ali broke through to claim his first wicket by removing Jansen for 12 off 26 balls, leaving South Africa at 235-8 in 84.4 overs.

Muthusamy then took the attack to Pakistan’s spinners, playing positively and guiding his team past the 250-run mark.

He found solid support from Keshav Maharaj, who contributed valuable runs as the pair added stability to the innings.

The duo compiled a 50-run stand for the ninth wicket, during which Muthusamy reached his second Test fifty — a crucial knock that helped South Africa cross 300 in 98 overs.

Pakistan finally broke the partnership when Noman Ali dismissed Maharaj for 30 off 53 balls, wrapping up the visitors’ ninth wicket at 306-9 in 100 overs.

Kagiso Rabada also made a valuable contribution with the bat, partnering with Muthusamy to help the Proteas surpass Pakistan's total and take the lead, easing the pressure on their side.

Rabada was exceptional, consistently finding boundaries to push the team’s total past 350, while also contributing to a 50-run stand for the final wicket.

He played a brilliant innings, reaching his first Test fifty and keeping the scoreboard moving as South Africa reached 381-9 in 113 overs.

The 98-run stand was eventually broken when Asif picked up his sixth wicket by dismissing Rabada, who scored 71 off 61 balls, including four fours and four sixes, while Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 89 off 155 balls, comprising eight boundaries.

Asif Afridi finished with figures of 6/79 in 34.3 overs, followed by Noman Ali with two wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 333 in 113.4 overs, with skipper Shan Masood top-scoring with 87 off 176 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes.

Opener Abdullah Shafique also notched up 57 off 146 balls with four boundaries, while Saud Shakeel contributed 66 off 147 and Salman Ali Agha played a crucial knock of 45 off 76 deliveries.

Keshav Maharaj finished with brilliant figures of 7/102 in 42.4 overs, while Simon Harmer claimed two wickets and Kagiso Rabada picked up one.