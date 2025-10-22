Fatima Sana rues bowling failure for campaign-ending defeat against South Africa

Pakistan's Fatima Sana (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Women´s World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 21, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana blamed their rare failure with the ball for the humbling defeat at the hands of South Africa in the must-win ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a revised target of 234 in a match that was reduced to 20 overs after multiple rain interruptions, Pakistan could only manage 83/7 and thus suffered the decisive blow to their semi-final hopes.

Opting to field first, Pakistan’s in-form bowling attack faltered against ruthless South Africa’s batting unit, which yielded a mammoth 312/9 in 40 overs – their highest-ever total in the Women’s World Cup.

Reflecting on her team’s performance, Fatima stressed that it was their bowling which let them down. She acknowledged the opposition for playing well but argued that they need to control their nerves in tense situations.

"I think today is the day bowlers didn't perform well. We have to accept it,” said Fatima at the post-match presentation.

“They played very well but we needed to be calmer in those situations,” she added.

The Pakistan captain, however, insisted that the wet conditions here at the R Premadasa Stadium after the first rain interruption made it difficult for her bowlers to execute their plans.

“I think after the second over, and after the rain, it was a different situation because the conditions and the ball were wet,” Fatima continued.

“We tried to find rhythm but it was very difficult to bowl. We just tried to bowl good length on the stumps but because of the wet ball the bowlers couldn't execute the plans,” she added.

Although the 23-year-old termed their bowling failure as the primary reason behind the defeat, she argued that the pitch was good to bat on, but their batters' lack of ‘belief’ and the loss of early wickets left them behind in the daunting run chase.

“We know the pitch is good and the way they played, it looked like a good track, but still we lost early wickets and we didn't get partnerships. After that we just tried to build partnerships. We just need to believe more in ourselves. Maybe some batters didn't have belief."