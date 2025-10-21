Ton-up Curran leads Zimbabwe to massive lead over Afghanistan in one-off Test

Zimbabwe's Ben Curran celebrates scoring a century on the second day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 21, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Ben Curran’s maiden century put Zimbabwe into a massive first-innings lead against Afghanistan on the second day of the one-off Test here at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The home side resumed their first innings from 130/2 in response to Afghanistan’s 127 all out and went on to pile 229 more to their overnight score to finish with a handy 232-run lead as they were bowled out for 359 in 103 overs.

Zimbabwe, however, got off to a shaky start to the second day as experienced Brendan Taylor was cleaned up by Ziaur Rahman in just the eighth over after the resumption. He scored 32 off 43 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

The Chevrons then suffered another setback 20 balls later as Ismat Alam trapped their captain Craig Ervine for lbw and brought the total down to 165/4.

Following the back-to-back wickets, all-rounder Sikandar Raza joined Curran in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to launch a recovery by putting together 99 runs for the fifth wicket.

Sharafuddin Ashraf broke the budding partnership by getting rid of Raza, who scored a brisk 65 off 88 deliveries with the help of seven fours.

Curran was then involved in a brief 38-run partnership for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Tafadzwa Tsiga until both perished in quick succession as Zimbabwe slipped to 316/7.

Left-handed opener Ben Curran remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with 121 off 256 deliveries, studded with 15 fours.

All-rounder Brad Evans then bolstered Zimbabwe’s total past the 350-run mark with an unbeaten 35 off 48 deliveries, featuring four fours and a six.

Ziaur Rahman was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, taking seven wickets for just 97 runs in 32 overs. He was supported by Alam, who bagged two, while Ashraf made one scalp.

Trailing by 232 runs, Afghanistan could reach 34/1 in 12 overs before stumps were drawn on the second day.

The touring side had a dismal start to their second innings as right-handed opener Abdul Malik (two) fell victim to Richard Ngrava in the fourth over with just 10 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined Ibrahim Zadran for a cautious 24-run partnership, which prevented Afghanistan from further setbacks on the second day.

Ibrahim and Gurbaz, unbeaten on 25 and seven, respectively, will resume Afghanistan’s second innings on day three as they still trail Zimbabwe by 198 runs.