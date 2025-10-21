West Indies down Bangladesh in Super Over thriller to level ODI series

West Indies Shai Hope plays a shot during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on October 21, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein held his nerves calm in the Super Over and powered West Indies to an enthralling victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Hosein, who returned economical bowling figures of 41/2 in 10 overs, was handed the ball by West Indies captain Shai Hope to defend an 11-run target.

The left-arm spinner had a forgetful start to the one-over eliminator as he bowled a wide, followed by a front-foot no-ball and thus conceded four runs without bowling a legal delivery.

Despite requiring seven off six deliveries, the home side could eventually muster nine runs and suffered a narrow defeat.

Batting first in the Super Over, West Indies amassed 10/1, with skipper Hope leading the charge, scoring seven off three deliveries.

The two-time champions needed five off the final over while chasing 214, with skipper Hope unbeaten on the crease, but Saif Hassan conceded only four to force the match into the eliminator.

Hope remained the top-scorer for the visitors with an unbeaten 53 off 67 deliveries, laced with four boundaries. Top-order batter Keacy Carty was the next-best run-getter, mustering 35 from 59 balls.

Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 42 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Tanvir Islam and Nasum Ahmed with two each, while Saif chipped in with one.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh could accumulate 213/7 in their set of 50 overs as West Indies adopted an all-spin strategy to exploit the conditions here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Opening batter Soumya Sarkar top-scored for the home side with a cautious 45 off 89 deliveries. Besides him, captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a notable contribution with 32 not out from 58 deliveries.

Although Motie led the wicket-taking chart for the West Indies with the scalps, Athanaze remained their standout bowler as he gave away just 14 runs in his 10 overs and picked up two wickets, while the former conceded 65.

Hosein, on the other hand, bagged two wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs, while Chase and Pierre remained wicketless.