Open bidding under consideration for two new PSL teams

Lahore Qalandars' players and support staff celebrate winning the PSL X after beating Quetta Gladiators in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is considering carrying out open bidding for the inclusion of two new teams ahead of its 11th edition, tentatively scheduled to be played in the April-May window next year.

According to the details, the two new PSL teams can be purchased through auction, with the valuation process of the marquee league in the final stages.



The names of the new teams will be decided by their owners, who will also choose the preferred city names from the provided list.

For the unversed, the PSL, first staged in 2016, featured five teams – Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators – before being expanded to six sides with the inclusion of Multan Sultans in 2018.

The tournament has since then been played with six teams, with the speculations of its expansion rising occasionally.

However, earlier in March, tournament COO Salman Naseer acknowledged the possibility of the inclusion of two teams by the end of this year.

"By the end of this year, we might get two more teams," Naseer told local media on Thursday.

"We started at a time when no cricket was happening in Pakistan. The challenge was to bring it back.

"Now that we’ve successfully brought cricket back to traditional centres, the next step is expanding beyond these four cities (Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan)."

Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also asserted that the 10th edition of the marquee league would be the last featuring six teams and that two more sides would be added from the subsequent edition in 2026.