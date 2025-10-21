Pakistan to establish Esports Federation, develop policy

Pakistan's Arslan Ash celebrates winning EVO 2025 title in Tekken in Las Vegas on August 4, 2025. — X/@ArslanAsh95

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme in Pakistan, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, announced Tuesday that the country is establishing the Esports Federation and developing a policy to ‘support’ game developers and digital innovators.

Mashhood made the announcement while addressing a ceremony here, recognising the sector as a fast-growing and multibillion-dollar global industry. He further shared that around sixty million Pakistanis are involved in Esports, and that the new policy would help them grow.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani gamers are recognised globally due to their monumental achievements at the international stage, with Arslan Ash leading the charge as he has clinched seven Evolution Championship Series (EVO) titles in Tekken.

The 30-year-old lifted his seventh title at the France 2025 Tekken 8 World Championship, where he defeated South Korea’s JeonDDing in a tightly contested final.

Earlier this year, in August, the EVO 2025 Championship in Las Vegas saw two Pakistani gamers – Ash and Atif Butt – in the final.

Representing Twisted Minds, Ash defeated his compatriot to clinch his seventh title.

Ash hails from Lahore and has won international Tekken competitions after learning to play as an eight-year-old in gaming arcades in the country.

During his interaction with journalists, Ash said, “We both work so hard, we have to face each other.”

“That’s the thing, I don’t want to face him. I know he’s so strong. We play each other every day and know each other’s weaknesses. We can’t hide from each other. It’s 50/50,” Ash added.

He maintained: “He’s one of the best players in the world.”