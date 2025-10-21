Pakistan knocked out of Women’s World Cup after South Africa defeat

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Women's World Cup match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 21, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan have been officially knocked out of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 after suffering a 150-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in the rain-affected match here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Set to chase a revised target of 234 in 20 overs after multiple rain interruptions, the Green Shirts could amass 83/7 and thus suffered the decisive blow to their semi-final hopes.

Wicketkeeper batter Sidra Nawaz remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 22 off 33 deliveries, followed by Natalia Pervaiz, who made a 24-ball 20. The duo also shared a 31-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Marizanne Kapp led the bowling charge for South Africa, taking three wickets for just 20 runs in her five overs. She was supported by Nondumiso Shangase, who made two strikes, while Ayabonga Khaka chipped in with one.

The 150-run victory lifted South Africa to the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup standings as they now have 10 points in six matches with a net run rate of 0.276.

Put into bat first, the Proteas Women piled up a formidable total of 312/5 in the allotted 40 overs as the match was reduced due to a two-hour-long rain interruption.

Pakistan, however, were initially set to chase the 306-run target in 40 overs as per the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS).

South Africa got off to a contrasting start to their innings as Pakistan captain Fatima Sana dismissed Tazmin Brits for a four-ball duck in the second over with just five runs on the board.

However, after the rain interruption, Wolvaardt and Luus anchored the innings by putting together a crucial 118-run partnership, which saw both of them amass half-centuries.

The stand eventually culminated in the 17th over when Nashra Sandhu got Luss caught at extra cover. The right-handed batter scored 61 off 59 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries, including two sixes.

South Africa then lost another wicket in quick succession as Annerie Dercksen got run out in the 22nd over after mustering nine off 17 deliveries.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, experienced all-rounder Kapp joined skipper Wolvaardt in the middle for a vital 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket until the opener fell victim to Sandhu in the 31st over.

Wolvaardt remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 90 off 82 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and two sixes.

Kapp, on the other hand, stood her ground firm and bolstered South Africa’s total with an unbeaten 68 off 43 deliveries, laced with six fours and three sixes. She was adequately supported by Nadine de Klerk, who played a blistering cameo of 41 runs from just 16 deliveries, featuring three fours and four sixes.

Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets for 45 runs in eight overs, followed by Sadia Iqbal with two, while Fatima made one scalp.