Babar Azam will be Pakistan's best-ever batsman: Saqlain Mushtaq

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that T20 and ODI skipper Babar Azam will go on to becoming the country’s top batsman, reported Dawn.

The Doosra inventor added that the classy batsman was a "complete package" in terms of his technical skill which will see him rise above and join the ranks of other batting greats.

"In the past we have had some great batsmen who played for Pakistan such as Hanif Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq. All these great players had their unique and signature styles," said Saqlain.

"Similarly, I also rate Babar very highly and he can well become Pakistan’s best-ever batsman. He is a complete package; he has great timing, application, fitness and also have match awareness too."



However, Saqlain added that it was necessary that the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as team management provide the support he needed as captain in order to lead his team effectively.

"A young captain like Babar needs full support of the board and more importantly from the team management."

"A captain should be allowed to lead the team with full freedom and Babar also should be given the confidence and the liberty to lead freely."



