Stamp Fairtex gears up for comeback after long hiatus

An undated picture of Thai kickboxer Stamp Fairtex. — MMA

Thai kickboxer Stamp Fairtex is set to make her long-awaited return to the ring after a lengthy hiatus, fully aware of the challenges that come with competing again after time away.

The former three-sport ONE World Champion will re-enter the global spotlight in an atomweight kickboxing showdown against former K-1 champion Kana Morimoto.

Stamp, previously captured the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 in 2023. However, a torn meniscus soon halted her momentum, forcing her to step away from competition to focus on recovery and lifestyle adjustments.

Ahead of her highly anticipated comeback, the Thai star admitted she feels a mix of emotions as fight night approaches.

"I feel excited, and also nervous. I won't know the full extent of my body's condition and capability until I actually step in to fight," Stamp said.

Having been sidelined for nearly two years, Stamp has closely followed the evolution of the MMA division she once dominated. Now, she is ready to test herself once again—this time under kickboxing rules.

The upcoming match holds a special significance for her, as it coincides with her birthday.

"I’m excited! It’ll be a good occasion for me since it’ll be my birthday. Kana has exceptional speed and is a fast, confident striker. This will be my chance to prove myself and see if I can make a comeback," Stamp added.

For the unversed, Stamp Fairtex will face Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing bout at ONE 172 on Sunday, November 16, in Japan.