West Indies go all spin to set unique ODI record

West Indies' Akeal Hosein (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on October 21, 2025. — AFP

MIRPUR: West Indies became the first-ever team in men’s ODIs to bowl all 50 overs with spin during the second white-ball fixture of the ongoing away series against Bangladesh here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

The touring side, trailing in the three-match series 1-0, courtesy of a 74-run defeat in the opening match, drastically transformed their strategy to make the most of the spin-friendly conditions here, with Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, and Alick Athanaze bowled all the 50 overs.

Previously, the record for the most overs bowled with spin during a men’s T20Is was held by Sri Lanka, who delivered 44 overs of spin thrice against West Indies in 1996, New Zealand in 1998 and Australia in 2004.

The all-spin strategy proved beneficial for the West Indies as they curtailed Bangladesh to a modest total of 213/7 in 50 overs despite opening batter Soumya Sarkar’s anchoring knock.

Although Motie led the wicket-taking chart for the West Indies with the scalps, Athanaze remained their standout bowler as he gave away just 14 runs in his 10 overs and picked up two wickets, while the former conceded 65.

Hosein, on the other hand, bagged two wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs, while Chase and Pierre remained wicketless.

Meanwhile, when this news was filed, West Indies were 53/2 in 14 overs while chasing 214, with Keacy Carty and Ackeem Auguste unbeaten on 23 and one, respectively.

The touring side got off to a disastrous start to the pursuit as they lost opener Brandon King (zero) on the third delivery of the innings with just one run on the board.

Following the early stutter, Keacy Carty and Athanaze stabilised the innings by putting together 51 runs for the second wicket until the latter fell victim to Rishad Hossain in the 14th over.