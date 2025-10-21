England Rugby star Emily Scarratt announces retirement at 35

England's Amy Cokayne celebrates with Emily Scarratt(left) after winning the final on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

England’s legendary rugby star Emily Scarratt, the nation’s all-time top point scorer and a key figure in two Rugby World Cup victories, has announced her retirement at the age of 35, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed on Tuesday.

Playing as a centre, Scarratt made her England debut in 2008 and went on to earn 119 caps, scoring 754 points through 54 tries, 158 conversions, and 56 penalties.

This year, she made history by becoming the first English player—male or female—to compete in five World Cup tournaments, finishing with England’s triumph on home soil.

Reflecting on her career, Scarratt expressed gratitude for her time in rugby and pride in her achievements.

"It's been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt and represent my country for so many years. Rugby has given me everything—amazing teammates, unforgettable memories and experiences I’ll carry with me forever," Scarratt said.

"I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don't always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I've been part of."

Scarratt has already begun a coaching role with Loughborough Lightning and will also take on a specialist coaching and mentorship position with the RFU, the governing body confirmed.

England head coach John Mitchell praised Scarratt as a "once-in-a-generation" player who led by example.

"She’s had a huge impact on the Red Roses and on women’s rugby globally, and we’re thrilled she’ll continue to share that experience through a different role," Mitchell said.