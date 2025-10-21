Nuno admits ‘we have a problem’ after West Ham home defeat

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the match on October 20, 2025. — Reuters

London: West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that the club “have a problem” following a 2-0 home defeat to Brentford on Monday night, leaving the Hammers second-bottom in the Premier League table.

Goals from Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen secured Brentford their first away win of the season, while West Ham’s struggles under Nuno continued.

The defeat marked the first time in the club’s history that they have lost their opening four home games of a Premier League season.

Frustrated by the poor run of form, fans staged a boycott at the London Stadium, adding to the tense atmosphere surrounding the club.

Speaking after the match, Nuno acknowledged the growing pressure on players and supporters alike.

“I think we are all concerned. You can see our own fans are concerned. Concern becomes anxiety, becomes silence. We have a problem,” he said.

The Portuguese coach, formerly in charge of Nottingham Forest, stressed the importance of turning performances around to regain supporter trust. “It’s understandable.

It’s up to us to change. The fans need to see something that pleases them so they can support us and give us energy. I understand it, I understand it totally, and I respect it. It’s up to us to change it,” he added.

During the match, Brentford opened the scoring in the 43rd minute after Maximilian Kilman’s poor clearance allowed Kevin Schade to set up Thiago, whose shot beat Alphonse Areola.

Thiago later had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside, before Jensen sealed the win in stoppage time with an assist from Keane Lewis-Potter.

The defeat leaves West Ham with just four points from eight matches, while Brentford climbs to 13th place.