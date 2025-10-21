Australia suffer major blow ahead of Women’s World Cup clash with England

Ellyse Perry of Australia and Alyssa Healy (c) of Australia interact during the women's One Day International Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Mumbai, India. - AFP

Australia captain Alyssa Healy will miss the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup match against England due to a “minor calf strain” sustained during a training session on Saturday.

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in her absence, while Beth Mooney will assume wicketkeeping duties.

Cricket Australia confirmed Healy will be closely monitored ahead of the team’s final league match against South Africa on Saturday.

“Really unfortunate there for Midge [Healy], but we know we have options,” Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke said in Indore on Tuesday.

“It’s a big loss for us—she’s our captain, back-to-back hundreds, and in great form with the bat. But this is also a chance for others to step up, which our squad is capable of. That’s why you bring 15 players—to absorb situations like this.”

Nitschke indicated Georgia Voll is the “obvious choice” to replace Healy but added that a final decision is pending.

On Monday, Voll undertook an extended batting session at Holkar Stadium, facing both pace and spin.

Nitschke also provided left-arm throwdowns to replicate England spinner Linsey Smith, allowing Voll to practice the scoop shot against such deliveries.

“Georgia Voll has filled this role before,” Nitschke said. “We’ll finalise our matchups today, but she is the obvious candidate.”

Voll made her ODI debut against India last year and scored a century in her second game. She also impressed in the WPL, scoring an unbeaten 99 for UP Warriorz against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite scoring a duck in her first international match on Indian soil last month, she followed it with a half-century.

“Volly is a casual customer who takes everything in stride,” Nitschke added. “If we select her, I’m confident she’s ready for the challenge. She has proven she can perform at this level without being overawed by the occasion.”

Nitschke also expressed confidence in McGrath, who has scored 26, 5, and 12 so far in the World Cup.

The upcoming match against Ashes rivals England will mark McGrath’s first time captaining Australia in an ODI World Cup, having led the team only four times previously.

“TMac is cool under pressure,” Nitschke said. “She may not have had the ideal output yet, but she’s someone who steps up as a leader. I’m looking forward to seeing her in action, and I know she’ll do a fantastic job.”

Healy began the World Cup with modest scores of 19 and 20 against New Zealand and Pakistan but then scored 142 in 107 balls against India in a record run chase and followed with 113* in 77 balls in a ten-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Australia, having won four of their five matches, were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and currently top the points table. England and South Africa have also secured their spots, with one semi-final berth still undecided.

This injury is another setback for Healy, whose 2024 T20 World Cup campaign was also disrupted by injuries, including a plantar fascia issue that sidelined her for Australia’s final group match against India and their semi-final loss to South Africa.

Knee and foot problems subsequently limited her participation in the WBBL, an ODI series against India, the T20I Ashes, and a T20I tour of New Zealand.

After months of rehabilitation, Healy returned in August, playing six white-ball matches for Australia A against India A before being named in the World Cup squad.