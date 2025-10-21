Sean Dyche appointed Nottingham Forest head coach after Postecoglou exit

An undated picture of former Everton manager Sean Dyche. — AFP

Nottingham Forest has appointed former Everton manager Sean Dyche as their new head coach following the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Dyche returns to management almost 10 months after leaving Everton, where he was sacked after securing just three wins in nineteen games, leaving the club only one point above the relegation zone.

He replaces Postecoglou, whose brief 39-day tenure ended following last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The loss was so disheartening that club owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly left his seat before the final whistle.

Postecoglou leaves without a single win in eight matches, setting a Premier League record for the shortest managerial spell.

Under his management, Forest’s form plunged, and the team now finds itself in the Premier League’s relegation zone. Dyche faces the immediate challenge of turning the club’s fortunes around.

Forest also announced that Ian Woan and Steve Stone will join Dyche’s coaching staff.

Dyche, a former Forest youth player, has signed a contract until the summer of 2027 and will take charge of his first game on Thursday when the Reds face FC Porto in the Europa League.

Dyche’s managerial career highlights include a decade-long spell at Burnley and his initial managerial role at Watford, achievements that underscore why he has been chosen to guide Forest out of their current crisis.