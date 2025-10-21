PCB finalises major renovation plan for National Stadium Karachi

This undated image shows a view of National Bank Stadium Karachi. — Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised a comprehensive plan to upgrade the National Stadium Karachi, with renovation work expected to commence next month, sources revealed on Tuesday.

The renovation will include remodelling of the stadium’s enclosures, following the design and improvements recently made at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Measures will also be implemented to enhance the viewing experience for spectators.

Previously, the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium underwent significant upgrades ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2024, which was hosted in Pakistan.

As part of the first phase of the current renovation, the National Stadium Karachi received a major overhaul, including the construction of a state-of-the-art pavilion, installation of large digital screens, modern LED floodlights and thousands of additional spectator seats.

The new pavilion has been fitted with international-standard dressing rooms for players and match officials, along with upgraded hospitality suites and media facilities designed to meet ICC requirements.

Sources noted that the PCB does not currently plan to install roofs over the stands at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Separately, the board is collaborating with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the construction of a new cricket stadium in Islamabad.

Management and operational control of the Islamabad stadium will remain with the CDA, while the PCB will oversee cricketing activities and event management at the facility.