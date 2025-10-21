Pakistan's squad announced for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Abbas Afridi (L) gestures to South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (R) after delivering a ball during the second T20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Supersport Park in Centurion on December 13, 2024. - AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed its squad for the 2025 Hong Kong Sixes, scheduled at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from 7 to 9 November.

The 12-team tournament will feature four groups of three teams each, with Pakistan placed in Pool C alongside India and Kuwait.

The team will depart for Hong Kong on 5 November and will play their group matches against both teams on 7 November.

The Hong Kong Sixes, which first took place in 2017, returned after a seven-year gap in 2024.

Pakistan reached the finals in both editions but fell short, losing to South Africa in the inaugural season and Sri Lanka in the second. Sohail Tanvir and Faheem Ashraf led the team in previous editions.

Pakistan squad:

Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz.

Non-traveling reserves:

Danish Aziz, Mohammad Faiq

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Teams & Groups