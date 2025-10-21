Women’s World Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana speaks after winning the toss ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium on October 21, 2025. - PCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the 22nd match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan and South Africa women have faced each other 31 times in ODI history. South Africa leads the rivalry with 23 wins, while Pakistan has six victories. One match was tied, and another ended with no result.

Matches played: 31

South Africa Women won: 23

Pakistan Women won: 6

Tied/No result: 1/1

Form Guide:

Pakistan will be seeking their first victory in the ongoing World Cup, following a winless campaign with three consecutive losses and two matches abandoned due to rain.

South Africa, meanwhile, will look to extend their winning streak in the tournament, boosted by the confidence of having already secured a place in the semifinals.

Pakistan Women: NR, NR, L, L, L (most recent first)

South Africa Women: W, W, W, W, L