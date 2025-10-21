Jannik Sinner prioritises Australian Open preparation over Davis Cup finals

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on October 18, 2025. — Reuters

Italy’s Jannik Sinner has confirmed that he will skip this year’s Davis Cup Finals on home soil to focus on preparing for his Australian Open title defence.

The 24-year-old, who played a key role in Italy’s 2024 Davis Cup triumph in Spain and won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, described the decision as a tough but necessary one.

Sinner will compete in the ATP Finals in Turin the week before the Davis Cup Finals, where he aims to defend his title. World number one Carlos Alcaraz has also secured a place in the prestigious year-end tournament.

“Skipping the Davis Cup wasn’t easy, but after Turin, my goal is to start the Australian Open strongly,” Sinner said.

“It may seem minor, but a week of preparation during that period can make all the difference. We won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024, and this time, my team and I decided it’s best to focus on Australia.”

The 2025 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, will be held from January 12-26.

Sinner recently defeated Alcaraz to win the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh and will next compete at the Vienna Open, which he won in 2023.

He also revealed that enhancing his serve is a key part of his preparation.

“We are working hard on my serve. I’m fortunate to have the best team supporting me. I now have some very important tournaments coming up in Vienna, Paris, and Turin,” he stated.