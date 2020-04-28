Shoaib Malik better spin player than Steve Smith: Yuzvendra Chahal

Photo: AFP

India’s bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed that all-rounder Shoaib Malik is a comparatively better spin player than Australia’s Steve Smith.

The 29-year-old, during a live session on Instagram, said that it was during the 2018 Asia Cup between the arch rivals where the leg-spinner was bowling the veteran allrounder made the conclusion.

"I was bowling Malik during the Asia Cup and was impressed with the way he was taking singles of good deliveries. I realised that this player has a lot of experience and I think he is better than Steve Smith when it comes to playing spin bowling," he said.

Meanwhile, he was asked to rank other spin players from a list of five which included India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Joe Root.

"Virat and Rohit are obviously quality players of spin bowling so they will be at the top," said Chahal.

"Also Williamson makes life difficult for spin bowlers because he plays the ball really late, especially on a pitch that is slow."

