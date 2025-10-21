Indiana Pacers reward Aaron Nesmith with lucrative contract extension

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct 13, 2025. — Reuters

The Indiana Pacers have signed forward Aaron Nesmith to a two-year contract extension worth $40.4 million, international media reported on Monday.

A former Boston Celtics lottery pick in 2020, Nesmith was traded to the Pacers in July 2022 and has since developed into a key starter for the team.

During the 2024–25 NBA season, Nesmith recorded career-best averages of 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, despite being limited to 45 games (37 starts) due to injuries.

His shooting splits — 50.7% from the field, 43.1% from three-point range, and 91.3% from the free-throw line — nearly placed him in the prestigious 50-40-90 club, had he met the minimum games played requirement.

Only nine players in NBA history have achieved that mark in a season.

Nesmith continued his strong form in the postseason, averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc.

He started all 23 playoff games as Indiana advanced to the NBA Finals, ultimately falling in seven games to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Over his 288 career regular-season games (148 starts) with Boston and Indiana, Nesmith has averaged 8.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Earlier in the offseason, Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard hinted at potential extensions for Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin, praising their growth and fit within the team’s culture.

“Yeah, we’ll look at all those kinds of things… They both had good years,” Pritchard said.

“Those guys, in my opinion, still have levels to move up. And that’s what I like about this team — our players have developed this incredible culture. I will not bring in an over-talented guy who doesn’t fit that culture. We’d rather have guys who can grow within it. And that’s our job now,” he added.