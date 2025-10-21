ACC sets early November window for Asia Cup Trophy handover to India

Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha (not pictured) arrive on the field for the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025.

DUBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written a formal letter to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, requesting the handover of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, sources confirmed.

According to insiders, the ACC has responded to the BCCI’s correspondence and proposed that the trophy presentation ceremony be held in Dubai during the first week of November.

“If you want the trophy, we can hold a ceremony where you can receive it,” the ACC reportedly told the Indian board.

The development comes after the Indian men’s cricket team chose not to collect their winners’ medals and trophy following their victory in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 29.

The situation arose due to a standoff between the Indian team and the Asian Cricket Council after players reportedly refused to receive the silverware from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

The closing ceremony, which started after an hour-long delay, saw India’s Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma collect individual awards for their performances, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha received the runners-up prize money.

Kuldeep Yadav later collected the award for being the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, and opener Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85.

However, the ceremony concluded without the Indian team receiving the winner’s trophy.

Presenter Simon Doull confirmed the end of proceedings, stating, “I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation.”

The ACC reportedly remains firm on its stance, while President Naqvi has refused to make any concessions regarding the matter.

India had defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final after restricting them to 146 runs in 19.1 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s valiant half-century.

The Men in Blue chased down the 147-run target in 19.4 overs, losing five wickets in the process to claim the continental title.