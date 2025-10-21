Mike Evans expected to miss most of season with broken collarbone

An undated picture of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. — Instagram/ mikeevans

TAMPA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to miss most of the remainder of the NFL regular season after suffering a broken collarbone during Monday’s 24-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed following the game.

A broken collarbone typically requires six to eight weeks of recovery. If Evans heals on the shorter end of that timeline, he could potentially return in early December.

However, Bowles indicated that the star receiver will likely be sidelined for the majority of the season.

“He’ll be out mostly toward the end of the year,” Bowles said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Evans sustained the injury in the second quarter while attempting to haul in a deep pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

As he and Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin went to the ground, Evans landed hard on his right shoulder and the side of his head, resulting in both a collarbone injury and a concussion.

Medical staff attended to Evans on the field as teammates watched with concern. Although he managed to walk off under his own power, he was later carted to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Monday’s contest marked Evans’ first appearance since Week 3 after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He was targeted four times against Detroit but did not register a catch.

Through limited action this season, Evans has recorded 14 receptions for 140 yards.

The veteran receiver has achieved at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his 11 NFL seasons — tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the longest such streak in league history. With his latest setback, that historic run is now in jeopardy.