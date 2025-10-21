Springer’s heroics send Blue Jays to first world series since 1993

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre on Oct 20, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: George Springer delivered a stunning three-run homer in the seventh inning to propel the Toronto Blue Jays past the Seattle Mariners 4-3 at Rogers Centre on Monday, securing their first World Series berth since 1993.

Springer’s clutch blast off Eduard Bazardo turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, giving the Blue Jays the edge for good.

The homer marked Springer’s 23rd career postseason home run, tying him for third on the all-time list behind Manny Ramirez and Jose Altuve.

Reflecting on the emotional victory, Blue Jays manager John Schneider called the moment unforgettable.

“That moment will live with me forever,” Schneider said. “I’ll never forget what I was watching, how I felt—and then you had to go back to managing the game. That was the hardest part. It was literally goosebumps. You almost black out.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned ALCS MVP honors after batting .385 with three home runs and 10 hits throughout the series, playing a key role in Toronto’s comeback.

For the Mariners, Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh each homered as Seattle came agonisingly close to their first-ever World Series appearance.

Toronto used six pitchers in the decisive Game 7, with Kevin Gausman picking up the win and Jeff Hoffman striking out the side in the ninth inning to secure the save.

The Blue Jays, who captured back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, remain unbeaten in Fall Classic appearances. They now aim for their third championship in franchise history—and their first in 32 years.

Toronto will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, with Game 1 set for Friday at Rogers Centre.