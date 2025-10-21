Major update on Pakistan’s T20I squad for South Africa series

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (right) during a training session. — PCB

LAHORE: Preparations are in full swing as Pakistan’s T20I squad gears up for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, with final consultations underway and the official announcement expected soon, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Pakistan’s T20 squad will assemble in Islamabad on October 25, followed by a joint training session with the South African team on October 26.

The first T20I of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 28, while the second and third matches are scheduled for October 31 and November 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Meanwhile, the sale of tickets for the Pakistan–South Africa white-ball series has officially begun.

Sources further revealed that two to three changes are expected in the national T20 squad.

Hussain Talat and Khushdil Shah are reportedly at risk of losing their spots, while Irfan Khan Niazi and Naseem Shah are strong contenders for inclusion.

Additionally, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are unlikely to feature in the series, as the team management is considering resting Shaheen Afridi to manage workload ahead of the upcoming international commitments.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in 24 T20I matches, with both teams winning 12 games each, making their head-to-head record perfectly balanced.