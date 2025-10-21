Mohammad Amir reacts after PCB appoints Shaheen Afridi as new ODI captain

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has expressed his views following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to appoint left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi as the new ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan.

In a video message shared on his social media, Amir stated that he does not believe the decision was appropriate under the current circumstances.

“I don’t think Mohammad Rizwan has been treated fairly. Rizwan was not a bad one-day captain,” Amir remarked.

“He led Pakistan to series wins in South Africa and Australia — something even some of our biggest captains couldn’t achieve. We should not have forgotten that,” he added.

The 33-year-old emphasised the importance of long-term planning and held himself, along with other former cricketers, partly responsible for the instability in Pakistan cricket. He also praised Rizwan’s leadership qualities.

“Captaincy should not depend on just one good or bad series. We are all responsible for this — former cricketers and analysts included. We don’t allow stability in our cricket,” Amir said.

“Captains are not made overnight; it takes two to three years to build one. But here, one bad series is enough to replace a captain. I don’t think this is the right call. Rizwan is a smart captain and has that knack for leadership.”

Amir further suggested that if Shaheen was being considered for the captaincy role, he should have first been appointed as vice-captain to assess his leadership abilities, particularly considering his fitness concerns.

“If Shaheen had to be made captain, he could have first been appointed as vice-captain and his performance judged accordingly — especially considering his fitness,” he concluded.

Shaheen’s first assignment as Pakistan’s ODI captain will be the upcoming three-match home series against South Africa, scheduled to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

The left-arm pacer previously captained Pakistan’s T20I side during the five-match series against New Zealand in January 2024.

However, after Pakistan’s 4-1 defeat to the Blackcaps, he was replaced by Babar Azam, who led the team through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later that year.

Rizwan, on the other hand, captained Pakistan in 20 ODIs, winning nine and losing 11, with a winning percentage of 45.

He was appointed as both ODI and T20I captain on October 27 last year, ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

However, his T20I tenure proved disappointing as Pakistan lost all four matches under his leadership.

Following the defeats, Rizwan was removed as T20I captain, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha taking over the role ahead of the team’s upcoming tour of New Zealand.