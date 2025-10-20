Pakistan crush Bahrain in Asian Youth Games, reach top-eight classification round

Pakistan team poses for a picture after winning their Asian Youth Games boys' volleyball competition match against Bahrain at the Isa Sports City in Manama on October 20, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan registered second straight victory in the Asian Youth Games boys’ volleyball competition, defeating hosts Bahrain 3-0 to secure a place in the top-eight classification round.

Pakistan prevailed 25-18, 26-24, and 25-23 in a hard-fought match that lasted one hour and 19 minutes. The win followed Pakistan’s earlier triumph over Mongolia in their group opener.

According to official statistics, Pakistan made 81 spike attempts, converting 32 (40%), while Bahrain won 46 of their 87 spikes (53%).

Pakistan recorded seven blocks from 32 attempts, compared to Bahrain’s 10 blocks from 38 attempts. The visitors also registered one service ace from 81 attempts, while Bahrain had three from 87 attempts.

Pakistan benefited from 17 opponent errors, while Bahrain gained 25.

With two group-stage victories, Pakistan has qualified for the classification round for positions 1–8, which will determine their opponents and seeding for the quarterfinal stage scheduled for October 26.