Evans, Curran put Zimbabwe in lead on first day of solitary Afghanistan Test

Zimbabwe players celebrate a dismissal during the first day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 20, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Brad Evans’s maiden five-wicket haul, followed by Ben Curran’s unbeaten half-century, led home side Zimbabwe to a slender three-run lead on the opening day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan here at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Put into bat first, Afghanistan’s batting unit could yield 127 runs before being bowled out in 32.3 overs, bagging the unwanted record of registering the lowest total by a visiting team at the Harare Sports Club in Tests.

The touring side got off to a shaky start to their innings as Blessing Muzarabani got Ibrahim Zadran caught in the slip cordon in the sixth over with just 23 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined opener Abdul Malik in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to put together 54 runs for the second wicket.

But Gurbaz’s dismissal in the 16th over sparked a match-defining collapse as Afghanistan slipped from 71/1 to 127 all out, losing their nine wickets for just 56 runs.

Gurbaz remained the top-scorer with a run-a-ball 37, closely followed by Malik, who made 30 off 40 deliveries, while Ibrahim (19), Bahir Shah (12) and Yamin Ahmadzai (10) were the others to amass double figures.

Evans was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe in the first innings, returning magnificent bowling figures of 5/22 in 9.3 overs. He was adequately supported by Muzarabani, who took three wickets, while Chivanga chipped in with one.

In response, Zimbabwe had scored 130/2 in 38 overs when the stumps were drawn, with Curran and Brendan Taylor unbeaten in the middle.

The hosts, however, had a contrasting start to their response as Ziaur Rahman cleaned up Brian Bennett (six) in the fourth with just nine runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Curran and Nick Welch launched an ample recovery by adding 97 runs for the second wicket until Rahman struck again, dismissing the latter just one shy of his well-deserved half-century.

Curran was then joined by experienced Taylor in the middle, and the duo ensured to prevent their side from further setbacks as they put together an unbeaten 24 for the third wicket.

Ben Curran remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 52 off 110 deliveries, comprising four fours, while Taylor had made 18 not out from 21 balls. The duo will resume Zimbabwe’s first innings on the second day as the hosts aim to pile up a handy first-innings lead.