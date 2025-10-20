Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka knock spirited Bangladesh out of Women’s World Cup

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (second from left) celebrates with teammates after winning their ICC Women's World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 20, 2025. — AFP

NAVI MUMBAI: Captain Chamari Athapaththu’s four-wicket final over helped Sri Lanka defend the modest 203-run target and beat Bangladesh by seven runs in the 21st match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

The narrow defeat knocked Bangladesh out of the semi-final qualification race as they have just two points in six matches and can attain a maximum of four if they beat India in their last fixture, scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka, on the other hand, remained sixth despite the victory, trailing India and New Zealand, who also have four points but boast superior net run rates, respectively.

The low-scoring thriller took a sharp turn in the final over as despite needing just nine runs with five wickets in hand and captain Nigar Sultan set in the middle, Bangladesh fell agonisingly short as they lost four wickets and could score just one run.

Skipper Sultana top-scored for Bangladesh with an anchoring 77 off 98 deliveries, while top-order batter Sharmin Akhter remained unbeaten with a 103-ball 64.

Athapathtu was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking four wickets for just 42 runs in her 10 overs, followed by Sugandika Kumari with two, while Udeshika Prabodhani chipped in with one.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka could accumulate 202 before being bowled out in 48.4 overs despite Hasini Perera’s valiant half-century.

The top-order batter, walking out to bat at number three after the first delivery of the match, oversaw Sri Lanka’s batting expedition until the 36th over and walked back after top-scoring with a gutsy 85 off 99 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and a six.

Perera was also involved in a crucial 72-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Athapaththu, who made a notable contribution with a 43-ball 47.

Right-handed batter Nilakshika Silva, on the other hand, added valuable runs in the middle, with a 38-ball 37, comprising one four and two sixes.

For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter picked up three wickets, followed by Rabeya Khan with two, while Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi and Marufa Akter bagged one apiece.