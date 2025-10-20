Mohammad Rizwan axed as Pakistan appoint new ODI captain

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan looks on during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed the appointment of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new captain of the national men’s ODI team, replacing wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The decision to appoint Shaheen as ODI captain was made during a meeting between white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee in Islamabad earlier today.

Shaheen's first assignment as the Pakistan ODI captain will be the upcoming three-match home series against South Africa, scheduled to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

The left-arm pacer has the experience of leading the national men's team in T20Is, when it toured New Zealand for a five-match series in January 2024.

However, following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Blackcaps, Shaheen Shah Afridi was replaced in the role by star batter Babar Azam, who led the side until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year.

For the unversed, Rizwan led Pakistan in 20 ODIs, securing nine victories and suffering 11 defeats, with a winning percentage of 45.

The 33-year-old was appointed as both ODI and T20I captain on October 27 last year, ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

However, his tenure in the shortest format proved disappointing, as Pakistan lost all four T20Is under his leadership.

Following the defeats, Rizwan was removed as T20I captain, and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was entrusted with leading the side in the shortest format ahead of the upcoming tour of New Zealand.