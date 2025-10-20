Keshav Maharaj eyes strong start on Day 2 to take control of Rawalpindi Test

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the first day of their second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: South Africa’s experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj termed starting the second day well crucial in seizing command of the second Test against Pakistan, underway here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Maharaj, who picked up two wickets, including the prized scalp of Babar Azam, on the opening day, stressed South Africa would have the upper hand had they picked up one more wicket.

At the end of the first day’s play, the home side were 259/5 in 91 overs, with Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha, unbeaten on 42 and 10, respectively.

Despite Pakistan being in a comfortable position, Maharaj believes that South Africa can open the floodgates by exposing the home side’s batting tail early on the following day.

“I felt if we got one more wicket at night we’d probably have had a little bit of an upper hand. Tomorrow’s an important day. First session’s always moving day it seems in this Test series, so hopefully we can make inroads tomorrow morning,” Maharaj told reports at the press conference here on Monday.

“I think it’s important we start really well tomorrow. Hopefully we can get Saud and Agha early in the morning and open up an end with the lower order batters. But it’s about just trying to bowl our best balls for long periods of times,” he added.

Contrary to their reputation, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders were sloppy in the field as they dropped multiple catches, but Maharaj defended his teammates, urging nobody deliberately wants to bottle a chance and instead praised them for bouncing back.

“As a collective we know how important catches are, not just in the subcontinent. No one means to drop catches; it was nice to see the guys bounce back and take the catches that they did. Bit frustrating, but no one means to drop catches at the end of the day,” Maharaj stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing two-match Test series kick starts the respective WTC campaigns of South Africa and Pakistan and is currently led by the home side 1-0.