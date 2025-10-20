Abdullah Shafique credits ‘luck’ for half-century against South Africa

Pakistan´s Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the first day of the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique acknowledged luck favoured him during his cautious half-century against South Africa on the opening day of the second Test here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Shafique, who scored 57 off 146 deliveries, saw South Africa drop him thrice on 0, 15, and 41, until Simon Harmer got him caught behind by Kyle Verreynne.

His half-century helped Pakistan finish the opening day on a high note as the hosts had accumulated 259/5 in 91 overs, with Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha unbeaten on 42 and 10, respectively.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Shafique stressed getting chances from the opposition is part of the sport before terming it essential in international cricket.

“This is cricket — these things happen to us as well, and it happened to them today. In the end, it worked in our favor. I believe in international cricket, you need a bit of luck too,” said Shafique at the post-match press conference.

Notably, the 25-year-old breached the 50-run barrier in the longest format for the first time since his century against England last year in October.

Since his century in Multan Test last year, Shafique could score 73 runs in three matches before his 57 against South Africa in the ongoing fixture.

Reflecting on his recent below-par performances, the right-handed batter acknowledged going through a ‘lean patch’ but emphasised he has been working hard in the nets and camps to overcome it.

The top-order batter further revealed constructive conversations with senior players as part of his recovery.

“Every professional goes through a lean patch — I think I’m going through that phase. But good players are those who overcome these challenges. I’ve been working hard in the nets and in the camps before this. I’ve been working on correcting my mistakes,” Shafique continued.

“We have many senior players in the team, and everyone goes through this phase. I try to talk as much as I can — the more you talk, the more you learn and reflect,” he added.

Abdullah Shafique then blamed the slow outfield at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for low scoring rate of the home side, while sharing that Pakistan are aiming to amass around 350 runs in the first innings.

“Compared to Lahore, there isn’t a major change in this wicket, but the outfield here is a bit slower, which is why the scoring rate was slightly lower. Otherwise, it’s quite similar — no big difference,” he explained.

“We’ll try to bat as long as we can so that we can score enough runs to help our bowlers later. The pitch will get drier and we’ll get more turn. Ideally, we’d like to get to around 320–350,” Shafique concluded.